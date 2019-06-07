|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Charlie Rain O'Quinn, age 28 days, passed away in her mother's loving arms surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of West Alabama on June 1, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Ray Hallman officiating.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, David O'Quinn; uncle, Blake O'Quinn; and aunt, Kayla Langford.
Survivors include her parents, Sarah Hewitt and Derek O'Quinn; sister, Lana O'Quinn; brother, Elijah Hewitt; and grandparents, Glenn Hewitt, Vicky O'Quinn and Amanda Langford.
During Charlie's brief time with us she enjoyed lots of cuddles, having us sing to her, and face- timing with her Paw Paw Glenn and brother Eli. Charlie was truly a blessing from above and her fighting spirit has been an inspiration to many. She brought joy to everyone blessed to meet her and will forever have a profound impact on all of our lives. She stole our hearts with her smile and will forever be missed. We find comfort knowing Charlie is now in the arms of Jesus.
Honorary pallbearers are the angels at Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019