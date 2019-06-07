Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie O’Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Rain O’Quinn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlie Rain O’Quinn Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Charlie Rain O'Quinn, age 28 days, passed away in her mother's loving arms surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of West Alabama on June 1, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Ray Hallman officiating.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, David O'Quinn; uncle, Blake O'Quinn; and aunt, Kayla Langford.
Survivors include her parents, Sarah Hewitt and Derek O'Quinn; sister, Lana O'Quinn; brother, Elijah Hewitt; and grandparents, Glenn Hewitt, Vicky O'Quinn and Amanda Langford.
During Charlie's brief time with us she enjoyed lots of cuddles, having us sing to her, and face- timing with her Paw Paw Glenn and brother Eli. Charlie was truly a blessing from above and her fighting spirit has been an inspiration to many. She brought joy to everyone blessed to meet her and will forever have a profound impact on all of our lives. She stole our hearts with her smile and will forever be missed. We find comfort knowing Charlie is now in the arms of Jesus.
Honorary pallbearers are the angels at Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.