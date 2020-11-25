Charlotte Ann Lloyd Baughman

Charlotte Ann Lloyd Baughman, 73, was called home to heaven at Hospice of West Alabama on November 17, 2020. A celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, with Bro. Rob Livingston officiating. Family will have a private graveside service.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Elton Perry (Red) Lloyd and Mary Edith Lloyd; and her brother: Robert (Bob) Lloyd.

Survivors include her loving and supportive husband of 53 years, W. Bruce Baughman; son, David Bruce Baughman (Angela); granddaughter, Faith Nicole Baughman; and nephew Charles (Chuck) Lloyd.

Charlotte attended the University of Alabama on a scholastic scholarship in Art History and later opened her own business of Charlotte Baughman Designs. Prior to her 20 year battle with cancer, Charlotte served and chaired numerous civic and church activities and fund raising events.

The family is grateful for the months of loving, superior care given by the wonderful staff of Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd. Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35404.



