WASHINGTON, D.C. - Charlotte Horton, age 66, passed away on May 18, 2019, at her home in Washington, D.C. after several years bravely battling Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). A memorial service to celebrate Charlotte's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Canterbury Episcopal Chapel in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Charlotte was the beloved wife for 41 years of Stan Jones; devoted mother of son, Tanner Horton-Jones and son-in-law Lucas Regner of Washington, D.C.; stepson, Patrick Tanner of Portland, Ore.; and stepdaughter, Laurie and son-in-law Shawn Nowierski of Boise, Idaho. Charlotte is also survived by her sisters, Anitra Horton and Teresa Kendrick; nephews, Connor Pate and Parker Kendrick; and grandchildren, Sophie Tanner Tell, Colin Nowierski and Anika Nowierski.
A native and near-lifelong resident of Tuscaloosa, Charlotte was a much-loved and innovative specialist in early childhood education, dedicating more than two decades to teaching in the Tuscaloosa City Schools, followed by several years as an instructor and researcher at the University of Alabama. She promoted multi-age classrooms in the public schools and was an early proponent of public preschools. She received awards for both her teaching and her research, and mentored college students who went on to become notable educators. It was common for former students she encountered to rush up to her with a big hug.
Charlotte loved art and had several shows featuring her photography. Her home was resplendent with artwork from local artists. Her fondness for travel and reverence for the outdoors frequently led her to the beach, her favorite refuge; the tale of her driving to the gulf one day because she could not find a parking place on campus is true! Charlotte's joyful spirit and radiant smile, which even the progression of her illness could not stifle, will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable contributions in memory of Charlotte to the Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org, an organization that facilitates research into MSA and other rare neurodegenerative conditions.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 16, 2019