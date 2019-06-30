|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Our precious angel, Charlotte Phillips Hocutt, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born June 1, 2019, her beautiful life though short, filled her family with joy and hope. Charlotte's loving parents are W. Hunter and Mary Shannon Lewis Hocutt.
A private celebration of life service was held at St. Ignatius Chapel with burial at Pinecrest Cemetery in Mobile. Radney Funeral Home assisted.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Lillis Lott Lewis and the late Donald Phillips Lewis; paternal grandparents, Todd and Allison Arendale and Randy and Terri Hocutt; paternal great-grandparents, Charlotte Pearson Hocutt, Mack and Edna Holemon and JW and JoAnn Arendale. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, Phil and Rachel Lewis, Hunter Lott Lewis, Terra Hocutt, Tyler Hocutt, Miller Arendale, Julianna Arendale and a host of other close family, including her Godmothers, Sarah Fountain and Catherine Inge.
Charlotte's family would like to thank the University of South Alabama Children's and Women's Center, and especially the Hollis J. Wiseman Neonatology Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate care during this time. The family appreciates all of the many prayers and concerns extended to us.
Memorials may be sent in Charlotte's name to the new Small Baby Unit of her hospital.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 30, 2019