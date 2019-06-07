|
REFORM - Cherry Faith Richards Mixon, age 79, of Reform, Ala., died June 3, 2019 at her son's residence in Spanish Fort, Alabama. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Reform First United Methodist Church with Rev. Joyce Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hunter Mixon, Sr.; her son, 2nd Lt. William Hunter Mixon, Jr.; her father, James Grafton Richards; and brother, Michael E. Richards.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Faith Seales and husband, Jeff; son, Stephen Richard Mixon and wife, Tonya; mother, Mamye Duckworth Richards; two granddaughters, Ashlee and Catherine; two nieces, Michele Richards and Beth Stowe; and nephew, Brett Richards.
Mrs. Mixon was born and raised in Reform, Alabama and graduated from Pickens County High School. After attending Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, she graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in mathematics. While at the University of Alabama, she was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon (National Honorary Mathematics Fraternity). She was a mathematics teacher in Edgefield, South Carolina and at Shades Valley High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
Most of her adult life was spent in Knoxville, Tennessee where she worked as an Investment Broker for Paine Webber Shearson/American Express and Hilliard Lyons. She then became Operations Manager for Martin & Co., an investment counsel firm. She was very active in the community through various organizations; Akima Club, Garden Study Club, Quarterback Club and the Knoxville Junior League. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She returned to Reform, Alabama in 1996, where she was employed by First National Bank of Central Alabama. She was a member of the Reform Rotary Club and a member of Reform First United Methodist Church.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Bobby Babb, Tim Fulgham, Bill McDaniel, Dr. Pam Shirley, Joe McArthur, Dan McArthur, Martha Burns, Buddy and Martha Crocker, David Stokes, Bud Watts and Brett Richards.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019