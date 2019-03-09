|
TUSCALOOSA - Cheryl Allen, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 7, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Lucius Collins and Hazel Taylor Collins; and her brother, Danny Collins.
Survivors include her former spouse, David Wayne Allen; two daughters, Suzanne Allen and Lisa Thornton; son, Michael Allen (Jerett); daughter-in-law, Claudia Allen; twin sister, Sharon Nickols (Wayne); grandchildren, C.J. Thornton, Max Thornton, Alei Thornton, Sophie Allen, Collin Allen Alexandra Allen and Victoria Allen; great-grandchildren, Will and Daniel Thornton.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Ms. Allen attended the University of Alabama, obtaining her Bachelors and Masters in Education. She was a wonderful school teacher for over 40 years, influencing hundreds of children's lives.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 9, 2019