Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Visitation
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Cheryl Anne Sims


1974 - 2020
Cheryl Anne Sims Obituary
REFORM - Cheryl Anne Sims, age 45, of Reform, Ala., passed away March 11, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Springs Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lee L. Sims and grandmother, Willie N. Gates.
Survivors include her mother, Willodene N. Sims; four sisters, Marilyn H. Gann, Melissa H. Homan, Patsy Powell and Sharon Nickoles; brothers, Larry D. Harcrow and Greg Sims; niece, Alanna B. Lee; and nephew, Jacob Homan.
Cheryl was born October 19, 1974 in Columbus, Georgia. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and a former employee of the University of Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to New Salem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1378, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
