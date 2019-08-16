Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miracle House of Prayer
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Miracle House of Prayer
MOUNDVILLE - Chester Bell, age 71, of Moundville, Ala., passed away August 9, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Miracle House of Prayer with Rev. Spikey Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019
