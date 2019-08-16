|
|
MOUNDVILLE - Chester Bell, age 71, of Moundville, Ala., passed away August 9, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Miracle House of Prayer with Rev. Spikey Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019