Chester Calvin Sanford

Northport - Chester Calvin Sanford, age 87, of Northport passed away November 11, 2020 at Moundville Health and Rehabilitation. Mr. Sanford was born December 15, 1932 to the late Marion Jefferson and Annie Spain Sanford.

Survivors include his daughters, Carol Neely (Travis) and Connie Patterson (Scott); sister, Florene Galese (John); brothers, James Sanford and Nathan Sanford (Kathy); grandchildren, Faith Mottesheard (Ryan), Grace Crabtree (Vince), Hope Neely, Matthew Patterson and Mark Patterson.

Mr. Sanford is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Earlie Sanford, Thomas Sanford, Mae Hallman, Modie Keith, Lillie Oswalt, Trannie Keith, Ethel Bigham, Myrtle Lee Hallman, Pearlie Durham, Junior Sanford, Florence Lashley and Ernest Sanford.

Celebration of Life services will be held Monday, November 16 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, Rev. Roger Lucas officiating. Pallbearers will be Matthew Patterson, Mark Patterson, Ryan Mottesheard, Vince Crabtree, Dennis Sanford, Leonard Sanford, Roger Sanford and Jeffrey Sanford. Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Moundville Health and Rehab, Meals on Wheels of West Alabama, Kenny Kelly and Hal Barnett.

Mr. Sanford attended Montgomery High School before working for Coca Cola Company for 20 years and retired from the Veterans Hospital after 30 years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, daddy, pawpaw, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Sanford was a hard worker who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others in need. He loved his garden where he could grow anything and loved to hunt and fish.



