REFORM - Chester Elmore McDaniel, age 68, of Reform, Ala., died December 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Glenn Kennedy, Bro. Mike Hall and Bro. Mel Howton officiating. Burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery on Hwy. 17 in Palmetto with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Faye Brown; brother-in-law, Joel H. Brown; and niece, Sherri Faye Brown.
Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews.
Chester was born June 20, 1951 in Reform, Alabama to the late Luther McDaniel and Laudice Minton McDaniel. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, a retired employee of Peco Farms and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Trey Brown, Timber Brown, Bailey Brown, Luke Brown, Hunter Duckworth and Derek Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Friendship Baptist Church, his brother from another mother, (in Chester's own words) Gerould "Pud" Thomas, Dr. Neil Honea, Dr. Anne Lewis, his Hospice of West Alabama team Bonnie Johnson, Ashley Sutterfield, Laporsha Brown, Lenora Phillips, Logan Gray, Jane Alexander, Michelle Hunter, Dr. John Miller and his assistant, Daphne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, Reform, AL 35481 or to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 3, 2019