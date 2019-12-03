Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Elmore McDaniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Elmore McDaniel Obituary
REFORM - Chester Elmore McDaniel, age 68, of Reform, Ala., died December 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Glenn Kennedy, Bro. Mike Hall and Bro. Mel Howton officiating. Burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery on Hwy. 17 in Palmetto with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Faye Brown; brother-in-law, Joel H. Brown; and niece, Sherri Faye Brown.
Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews.
Chester was born June 20, 1951 in Reform, Alabama to the late Luther McDaniel and Laudice Minton McDaniel. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, a retired employee of Peco Farms and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Trey Brown, Timber Brown, Bailey Brown, Luke Brown, Hunter Duckworth and Derek Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Friendship Baptist Church, his brother from another mother, (in Chester's own words) Gerould "Pud" Thomas, Dr. Neil Honea, Dr. Anne Lewis, his Hospice of West Alabama team Bonnie Johnson, Ashley Sutterfield, Laporsha Brown, Lenora Phillips, Logan Gray, Jane Alexander, Michelle Hunter, Dr. John Miller and his assistant, Daphne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, Reform, AL 35481 or to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -