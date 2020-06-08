Chris Couto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Chris Couto, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on June 5, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Father Michael Deering officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made at www.tuscaloosamemorial.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Service
02:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved