TUSCALOOSA - Chris Couto, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on June 5, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Father Michael Deering officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made at www.tuscaloosamemorial.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 8, 2020.