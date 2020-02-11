|
|
NORTHPORT - Christeen Corson, age 58, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 7, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Westervelt-Warner Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala. with The Rev. Michael Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10 – 11 a.m. at the Westervelt-Warner Chapel of First Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn H. Cooper; her mother, June A. Cooper; and her sister, Rebecca Cooper.
Survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, Jon M. Corson; daughter, Lydia C. Corson; son, Tyler G. Corson; sister, Carol Hendrickson (Walter); sisters-in-law, Beth Smith (Randy) and Patricia Stech (Laurance); brothers, Terry Redel and Darrell Cooper; brother-in-law, William Corson; mother and father-in-law, Charles and Donna Corson; nephews, Andrew Smith and Benjamin Stech; and nieces, Kimberly Hendrickson-Knipp, Teresa Mueck, Rhonda Lucian and Amanda Carek (Matthew).
Christeen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor's Degree in elementary education. She taught elementary school for 30 years, many of them at Alberta Elementary School, up until her retirement in 2014. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and she especially enjoyed family beach trips. She loved gardening, baking, drinking coffee and relaxing at the lake.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Corson, Darrell Cooper, Andrew Smith, Thomas Ratkovich, Everette Caylor and William Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 11, 2020