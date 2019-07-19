TUSCALOOSA - Christina Elizabeth Sneed, age 41, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died July 15, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Forkland, Ala. with Rev. David Powell officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Celebration of Life will follow service at Riverview Pavilion, Forkland, Ala.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elizabeth O. Bird, Brandon R. Sneed and Jean J. Sneed of Leesburg, Fla.

Survivors include her sister, Lisa Marie Sneed; brother, Brandon Russ Sneed; and parents, Brandon M. Sneed, CDR USN (Retired) and Grace Bird Sneed.

Christina was brought up in a Navy family, living in several different areas of the country for half her life. She quickly developed a keen interest in music, which drove her artistic talents with the brush, watercolors and pastels. Much of the art she did became Christmas presents and hangs on many walls.

Visiting the farm and helping her grandfather sketch hay creatures that "Papa Jim" envisioned was a thrill in her early life. She also looked forward to the ski trips with her cousins to the mountains of North Carolina. She dearly loved her cousins!

After graduating from Cox High School; Virginia Beach, she attended Florida State University due to its student circus program. Christina dreamed of participating, but her health did not allow this dream to mature. Instead she put her energies into subjects she wanted to teach; physics and math, making Dean's List each semester her health allowed her to stay in school. As health declined, Christina transferred to the University of Alabama to be close to family.

Dealing with the many health issues was a constant daily battle. The challenges she faced with courage and determination never ended, but she never quit. Christina never lost the zest for knowledge and those whose lives she touched will greatly miss her unique personality and generous spirit. She was deeply loved by her family and will be dearly missed.

Honorary pallbearers are cousins, Allison, Whit, Nathan, James, Reese, Alison and Sam.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christina Elizabeth Sneed Memorial Nursing Scholarship c/o Shelton State Foundation, 9500 Old Greensboro Rd. Box 203, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.