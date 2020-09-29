Christina W. BargerNorthport - Barger, Christina W., age 44 of Northport passed away September 26, 2020.Ms. Barger was predeceased by her father, Charles R. Woods. She is survived by her parents. Linda "Lynn" and Don Odum; brothers, Tim Woods (Roxanne), Matt Odum (Brandie) and Kris Odum; her niece and the love of her life Mary Morgan Odum and Mahaley Woods; nephews, Brantley Odum and Tyler Woods and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020 from Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00. Rev. Patrick Cooley officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Ronnie Robertson, Elden Willingham, Bob Lewis, Ronnie Bannerman, Jeff Bunn, Harold Parker and Ken Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Ross Grimes, Dr. Ed Carraway, Justin Sisk, Teachers and staff of HCMS, Principal Eric Perry, Vice Principal Katie Andoe, Dr. James Davies-UAB, Dr. Albert White, Nurses and staff of DCH ICU, Nurses and staff 7th floor, Nurses and staff of Noland Hospital 4th floor North, Northport First United Methodist Church, Rev. Paul and Shirley Peeples Rev. Joyce Snyder, Rev. Al Geise, Rev. Mike Spivey,Christina graduated with her teaching degree from the University of Alabama. She taught for 22 years in Colorado, Open Door School, the UAB Adolescent Center, Sylvan Learning Center, Tuscaloosa County High School, Echols Middle School, Greensboro Middle School and most recently at Hale County Middle School. Ms. Barger's life revolved around her school and her students. She loved watching her students grasp the concepts of what she was teaching them. Her hardest struggle teaching, as with most teachers, was the virtual teaching surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will accept flowers however, donations may be made to Northport First United Methodist Church Childrens Department or to Hale County Middle School.The family has requested that everyone in attendance for the visitation and service must wear a face mask both inside and outside. Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, in charge of arrangements.