TUSCALOOSA – It is with sorrow that we announce the December 4, 2019 passing of Christine Dietsch, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Upon moving to Tuscaloosa in 2000, she worked as an editor for the University of Alabama's Marketing and Communications office. She was active in community affairs and instrumental in establishing Tuscaloosa's neighborhood associations as a counterforce to developer-dominated local politics and zoning.
In recent years she was a board member and financial officer for the Birmingham Shambhala Mediation Center. To the many persons whose lives she touched, it was readily understandable how she came by her Buddhist name, Champa Pamo, meaning "Loving Kindness Warrior".
She is survived by her husband, Neil Dietsch; and sister, Mary Yess.
More details of her well-lived life as well as plans for a memorial service will be provided here later.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 7, 2019
