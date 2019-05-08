Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine K. Sharp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine K. Sharp Obituary
BROOKWOOD - Christine K. Sharp, age 89, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away May 7, 2019 at Glen Haven Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olan Kizziah and Pearl Kelly; husbands, Edward Paul Battles and Earl W. Sharp; and grandsons, Joshua Simpson and Joey Focht.
Survivors include her daughters, Wanda Focht (Joseph) and Sherri Mize (Allen); son, Eddie Battles; grandchildren, Michael Focht (Lilly), Andrea Frazier, Brittney Roberts, Matthew Battles, Kayla Battles, Shea Nichols, Heather Phelps (Brandon), Bobbie Dunn (Wesley) and Jamie Kahun (Chris); numerous great-grandchildren; and granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Focht.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now