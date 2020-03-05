|
WEST BLOCTON - Christine Ray Lewis, age 92, of West Blocton, Ala., passed away March 3, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Burial will be 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in Alabama National Cemetery, in Montevallo, Ala. Celebration of Life Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Joel Frederick and Mickey Jones officiating. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Lewis; parents, B.E. and Sallie Ray; and sisters, Marie Slayton, Dorothy Yeager and Evelyn Diez.
Survivors include her daughters, Beverly Odt (Tom), Sara Cofield (Bob), Suzanne McKinley (Col. Ret. James) and Lisbeth Nichols (John); sister, Sara Barnett; grandchildren, Megan McKinley, Jayme Baumgardner, Robert Cofield, Christine Precure, and Elise Cofield; and great-grandchildren, Kinley Dziekan and Liliana Dziekan.
She was born in Ralph Ala., and received her graduate degree at The University of Alabama. She both taught and was principal at Woodstock Elementary School in Bibb County. Her love for family and her cooking talents created many memorable family gatherings. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Tannehill Valley Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Odt, Bob Cofield, James McKinley, John Nichols, Kurt Baumgardner, Edward Barnett, Randy Jones and Mike Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Grace Place, Bessemer or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2020