|
|
GORDO - Christine Robertson McGee, age 83, of Gordo, Ala., died December 11, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Geoff Elrod officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles K. "Charlie" McGee; her parents; sister, Ruth Robertson; and two brothers, Lifford Robertson and Junior Robertson.
Survivors include her son; Darren McGee and wife, Alicia; three grandchildren, Madison Tidwell Cooper (Chris), Meredith McGee Skelton (Tanner) and Collin McGee; three great-grandchildren, Marye Lennon, Rowan and Stella; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Christine was born December 20, 1935 in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to the late Sam Robertson and Mary Jane Wilburn Robertson. She was a dedicated homemaker whose life work was caring for her family. Christine enjoyed the simple things in life, was a hard worker and a caring MawMaw. She was an excellent cook and loved to talk.
Christine loved and cared for her family above all else, even through her last days.
Pallbearers will be Collin McGee, Tim Robertson, Rex Robertson, Kent Robertson, Doug Cannon and Doug Sims.
Honorary pallbearers are her caregivers, Ashley Estes and Donna Pate Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019