NORTHPORT - Christine T. Colburn, age 103, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 24, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Pineywoods Cemetery of Highway 69 North with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Survivors include her daughters, Stella Nash and Sherry Gaddy; sisters, Evelyn Bagwell and Estelle Boyd; special niece, Sigrid Pound; ten grandchildren, Cindy Gilliam, Phillip Oswalt, David Oswalt, Norma Mew, Lynn Maddox, Charles Gaddy, Traci Chapman, Christopher Gaddy, Terence Gaddy and Paula Watts; 23 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Burdette, nurse Jamie Robertson and the current staff of Amedisys Hospice Care. Thanks to caregivers: Sue Pate, Tina Jones, Tamie Sullivan, Judy Westring and Tammy Jarrell.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 25, 2020