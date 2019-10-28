|
TUSCALOOSA - Christopher Baldwin Seymour, age 68, passed away on October 24th, 2019. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at Taylorville Baptist Church, with Bro. Rick Mitchell, Bro. Ron Martin and Bro. Randy Pate officiating, with visitation at 10 a.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jefferson Seymour and Mavis Childree Seymour.
Chris was born in Andalusia, Ala. on June 19, 1951. He moved to Tuscaloosa from Union Springs, Ala. in August, 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his stepchildren, their spouses and children; his siblings and their spouses; wife's siblings and their spouses; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He had a great love for his family.
He had a great love for music, and was an amazing and talented drummer. He played with Mose Jones and numerous others in the Atlanta area; and for 30 years he played with a band in the Montgomery area called The Sweet Young'uns. He loved his band family as much as his natural family.
Since 2013 he has battled health issues, but never lost the will to fight. He had a sweet spirit, and leaves behind a legacy of strength and courage, and will forever be missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers over his time of illness - USA Hospital in Mobile, Northport Rehab, DCH, Aspire Rehab, Area Agency on Aging, Amedysis, Amedysis Hospice, Bibb County Medical Center, Dunkin's Pharmacy, Dr. Jennifer Burdette, Kim Carter CRNP, Dr. Anne Lewis, Dr. Susan Bostick, Dr. Arturo Otero, and special caregiver, Christy Robertson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSA Coalition or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 28, 2019