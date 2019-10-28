Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylorville Baptist Church
7201 Moundville Ln
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Taylorville Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylorville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Baldwin Seymour


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Baldwin Seymour Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Christopher Baldwin Seymour, age 68, passed away on October 24th, 2019. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at Taylorville Baptist Church, with Bro. Rick Mitchell, Bro. Ron Martin and Bro. Randy Pate officiating, with visitation at 10 a.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jefferson Seymour and Mavis Childree Seymour.
Chris was born in Andalusia, Ala. on June 19, 1951. He moved to Tuscaloosa from Union Springs, Ala. in August, 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his stepchildren, their spouses and children; his siblings and their spouses; wife's siblings and their spouses; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He had a great love for his family.
He had a great love for music, and was an amazing and talented drummer. He played with Mose Jones and numerous others in the Atlanta area; and for 30 years he played with a band in the Montgomery area called The Sweet Young'uns. He loved his band family as much as his natural family.
Since 2013 he has battled health issues, but never lost the will to fight. He had a sweet spirit, and leaves behind a legacy of strength and courage, and will forever be missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers over his time of illness - USA Hospital in Mobile, Northport Rehab, DCH, Aspire Rehab, Area Agency on Aging, Amedysis, Amedysis Hospice, Bibb County Medical Center, Dunkin's Pharmacy, Dr. Jennifer Burdette, Kim Carter CRNP, Dr. Anne Lewis, Dr. Susan Bostick, Dr. Arturo Otero, and special caregiver, Christy Robertson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSA Coalition or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.