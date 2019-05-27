Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
North River Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Hutchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Bruce Hutchins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher Bruce Hutchins Obituary
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - Christopher Bruce Hutchins died in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 20, 2019 at the age of 33.
Chris is survived by his two daughters, Lacey and Olivia of Atlanta, Ga.; his mother, Priscilla of Tuscaloosa; his sister, Fran of Massachusetts; his grandmother, Mildred; and his uncle, John (Lisa) of Tuscaloosa.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Bruce, III of Tuscaloosa; his aunt, Elizabeth Nichols of Florida; grandparents, J.W. and Lois Nichols of Northport; and his grandfather, William Bruce, Jr. of Tuscaloosa.
A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. at North River Church. Rev. Scott Reynolds will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chris's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Chris's honor to the Bruce Hutchins Family Endowed Softball Scholarship at the University of Alabama or to the Herren Project (herrenproject.org).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now