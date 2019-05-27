LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - Christopher Bruce Hutchins died in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 20, 2019 at the age of 33.

Chris is survived by his two daughters, Lacey and Olivia of Atlanta, Ga.; his mother, Priscilla of Tuscaloosa; his sister, Fran of Massachusetts; his grandmother, Mildred; and his uncle, John (Lisa) of Tuscaloosa.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Bruce, III of Tuscaloosa; his aunt, Elizabeth Nichols of Florida; grandparents, J.W. and Lois Nichols of Northport; and his grandfather, William Bruce, Jr. of Tuscaloosa.

A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. at North River Church. Rev. Scott Reynolds will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chris's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Chris's honor to the Bruce Hutchins Family Endowed Softball Scholarship at the University of Alabama or to the Herren Project (herrenproject.org). Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 27, 2019