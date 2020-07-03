1/1
Christopher Chase Patton
TUSCALOOSA - Christopher Chase Patton, age 34, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Chase is survived by his parents, Chris and Sherry Patton; sister, Taylor Patton Frye (Bill); nephew, William Patton Frye; and his family, Terri Burns Patton, Lucy Ann Patton, Abby and Coach; grandmother, Ruby Snipes; and numerous friends.
Chase was an avid outdoorsman and was happiest spending time at his family farm. Chase loved hunting, fishing, good music, his family, and his dogs. Chase was a licensed electrician and had recently started his own company. He was employed by the University of Alabama as an elevator technician. Chase loved big and was loved big. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed by so many!!
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chase Patton Memorial Fund at the RISE Center.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
