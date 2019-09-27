|
DUNCANVILLE - Christopher Fountain, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away September 20, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Moundville, Ala. with Rev. David Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 – 6 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the funeral home with family hours from 2 – 6 p.m. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 27, 2019