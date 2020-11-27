Christopher Richard Hardin
Christopher Richard Hardin went to his forever home at the age of 32 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was a loving son, father, and friend to many.
He is survived by his father, Richard Hardin (Heatherly), mother Patricia Perkins; siblings Rebecca Noland, Ashley Gilliland, and Justin Montgomery; and sons Christopher Hayden Hardin, James Brylan Hardin, Brantley Christopher Hardin, Lawson Richard Hardin, and Grayson Marvin Hardin. He is also survived by his grandparents Sammy Hardin, Patricia Hardin, and Ruby Perkins, as well as forever family Victoria Lynn Hardin.
Chris was a master carpenter whose talent had no limits. He could imagine, design, and create almost anything. When he wasn't building, he loved being in the outdoors. Chris was most at home and at peace on the banks of a pond or river with a fishing pole in hand. He never met a stranger and always found a way to make his family and friends laugh.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, November 29 at Sunset Funeral Home on Watermelon Road in Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phoenix House.
Sunset Brown - Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, in charge of arrangements.
