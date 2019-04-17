Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
NORTHPORT - Cindy Walters, age 63, of Northport, Ala., passed away April 14, 2019 at her residence. Celebration of Life will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Ken Cheek officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Walters; daughters, Allison Johnson (Justin) and Valerie Ellis (Jay); sister, Sarah Maddox; and grandchildren, Lillyanna Johnson, Charlie Johnson and Lydia Johnson.
Cindy grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Greensboro High School. She met her husband, Terry, in 1982 and married in 1983. They raised their two girls in Northport. Cindy's great pleasure and joy was her girls and grands.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 17, 2019
