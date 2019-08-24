|
TUSCALOOSA - Claire Marie Reid Wood, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away August 21, 2019, at Capstone Village, Tuscaloosa. Burial will follow at a later date in Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi, Miss. Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel is handling final arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wood; daughter, Darilyn Wood; parents, Algernon Reid and Henriette Mendes Reid; brothers, Roger, Maurice and Colin Reid; sisters, Annabel Moynan, Dinah Rush and Kathryn Luttman.
Survivors include her daughters, Jane Reese Bauer (Dan) of Alexandria, Va., Gina Wood Cooper (Kevin) of Weston, Fla. and Nancy Wood Morton (Max) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Danny Bauer of Berkeley, Calif., Jeremy Bauer of Fredericksburg, Va., Bradley Cooper (Brittani) of St. Charles, Mo.; Jonathan Cooper (Jessica Blanford) of Hopkinsville, Ky.; Sarah Marie Cooper of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Tyler Morton of Manhattan, N.Y.; Miles Morton (Kathryn) of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Emma Claire and Jackson Cooper; Ben, Charli and Danelle Blanford.
Born in New Orleans, La., she was a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for 66 years before moving to Tuscaloosa in 2012 to be near family. Claire was passionate about music, dancing, cooking, travel, history, politics and family. She adored babies and children, Claire believed that love, respect and "the courage to change the things we can" are some the most important lessons in life.
The family would like to convey our heartfelt thanks to the administration and staff of Capstone Village's memory-care facility, Traditions Way, for the highest level of care, compassion and true love for Mama Claire,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 24, 2019