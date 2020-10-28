Clara Dean Ary Foster

Fayette - Mrs. Clara Dean Ary Foster , age 87 of Fayette, passed away Tuesday, October 27,2020 at DCH (Noland Health Services) in Tuscaloosa.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3-P.M. from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-3 P.M/ at the funeral home. Bro. Kenneth Stough will officiate.

Survivors include her husband: Wayne Foster of Fayette, two sons: Max Ary (Sandy) of Fayette, Gerald Ary of Amory, MS, two daughters: Elma Lou Collins (Tommy) of Fayette, Deanna Colbert (Bill) of Villa Rica, GA, one brother: Lewis Hindman (Jane) of Fayette, two sisters: Eva Yerby of Florida, Martha Jones of Northport, 13 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Esker M. Hindman and Mattie Lou Waldrop Hindman, her first husband: Reubin Odeal Ary, son: John Mitchell Ary, brothers: Erskin Hindman, Hulon Hindman, Ruell Hindman, sisters: Charlotte Hindman Hallmark, and Genna Hindman Lovelace.

Pallbearers will be: Sammy Hindman, David Hindman, Gordon Ary, Justin Ary, Ryan Ary, and Josh Sanford.

Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store