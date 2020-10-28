1/
Clara Dean Ary Foster
Fayette - Mrs. Clara Dean Ary Foster , age 87 of Fayette, passed away Tuesday, October 27,2020 at DCH (Noland Health Services) in Tuscaloosa.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3-P.M. from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-3 P.M/ at the funeral home. Bro. Kenneth Stough will officiate.
Survivors include her husband: Wayne Foster of Fayette, two sons: Max Ary (Sandy) of Fayette, Gerald Ary of Amory, MS, two daughters: Elma Lou Collins (Tommy) of Fayette, Deanna Colbert (Bill) of Villa Rica, GA, one brother: Lewis Hindman (Jane) of Fayette, two sisters: Eva Yerby of Florida, Martha Jones of Northport, 13 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Esker M. Hindman and Mattie Lou Waldrop Hindman, her first husband: Reubin Odeal Ary, son: John Mitchell Ary, brothers: Erskin Hindman, Hulon Hindman, Ruell Hindman, sisters: Charlotte Hindman Hallmark, and Genna Hindman Lovelace.
Pallbearers will be: Sammy Hindman, David Hindman, Gordon Ary, Justin Ary, Ryan Ary, and Josh Sanford.
Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
