Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Clara M. Sterling Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Clara M. Sterling, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Northport Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Clara M. Sterling will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa. Rev. Bruce Henderson will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Clara M. Sterling will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, February 7, 2020, at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020
