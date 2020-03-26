|
|
EUTAW - Clara Mae Stephens Herndon, age 97, of Eutaw, Ala., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2020.
She was born July 19, 1922, the daughter of John Willis and Mary Price Williams Stephens. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Herndon; grandson, David Herndon; two brothers and a sister.
Survivors include sons, Eddie Herndon (Sarah) and Jack Herndon (Martha); daughter, June Vance (Len); grandchildren, Rose Galloway (Tyler), Jeremy Herndon (Donna), Julie Dockery (Jason) and Monica Durham (Wayne); great-grandchildren, Sawyer Galloway, Joshua Herndon, Jordan Jessup (Jaden), Lauren Herndon, Dylan Sutton, Clayton Sutton, Bailey Stokley, and Braxton Stokley; and great-great-grandchildren, William Patrick, Talon Sutton and Slaydon Foxx Stokley.
Private services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Union Christian Church Cemetery Fund or Comfort Care Hospice, 547 Hwy W, Demopolis, AL 36732.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020