Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Mae (Stephens) Herndon


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Mae (Stephens) Herndon Obituary
EUTAW - Clara Mae Stephens Herndon, age 97, of Eutaw, Ala., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2020.
She was born July 19, 1922, the daughter of John Willis and Mary Price Williams Stephens. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Herndon; grandson, David Herndon; two brothers and a sister.
Survivors include sons, Eddie Herndon (Sarah) and Jack Herndon (Martha); daughter, June Vance (Len); grandchildren, Rose Galloway (Tyler), Jeremy Herndon (Donna), Julie Dockery (Jason) and Monica Durham (Wayne); great-grandchildren, Sawyer Galloway, Joshua Herndon, Jordan Jessup (Jaden), Lauren Herndon, Dylan Sutton, Clayton Sutton, Bailey Stokley, and Braxton Stokley; and great-great-grandchildren, William Patrick, Talon Sutton and Slaydon Foxx Stokley.
Private services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Union Christian Church Cemetery Fund or Comfort Care Hospice, 547 Hwy W, Demopolis, AL 36732.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now