TUSCALOOSA - Clara McReynolds Cicero, age 88, passed away peacefully into her eternal home in heaven, on March 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private family service will be held to honor her life and memory, with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park; Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Andrew Pete Cicero; her parents, Robert Ira and Lula Mitchell McReynolds; her brothers, Leon McReynolds, J.C. McReynolds, Arnold McReynolds and Bobby McReynolds, all of Vernon, Ala.; and her sister, Sue McReynolds Paul of Douglasville, Ga.
She is survived by her two beloved and devoted children, Pamela Cicero Newcomb and husband Dr. John Newcomb and Andy Cicero and wife Donna Patterson Cicero; her four cherished grandchildren, Andrew Pete Cicero, III (Drew), Anna Claire Cicero, Samuel Newcomb and Sophia Newcomb; her brother, Agee McReynolds and sister Betty McReynolds Brock, both of Vernon, Ala.
Clara was born on August 11, 1931, in Vernon, Alabama and grew up in the Vernon community. She moved to Tuscaloosa after her high school graduation and met her sweetheart Pete, and they were married in 1952. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She created a warm and loving home and will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her family.
Clara, a Christian woman, was a charter member of Eastside Freewill Baptist Church where she served for many years as the church treasurer and as a Sunday School teacher. In 2001 she and her husband joined Circlewood Baptist Church and were faithful members. Clara served her church in many ways, but is best known for her service as the PAC Class Treasurer, Welcome Committee Director and the KIT Club Hospitality Committee. She also enjoyed Alabama football and supported the Crimson Tide by serving as a program manager for home football games.
She worked as a bookkeeper for the Tuscaloosa County School System for many years, retiring in 1995. Clara enjoyed her career at Botler Jr. High School, Myrtlewood Elementary School and Holt High School, and spoke so fondly of the many friends she made throughout her long career with the school system.
Clara treasured her family and many friendships; she will be deeply missed by the lives she touched. She truly lived her faith and her family rejoices in knowing she is now in heaven, with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Honorary pallbearers include all members of Circlewood Baptist Church PAC Class, former employees of the Tuscaloosa County School System, Dr. Brian Wilhite and her many medical care providers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Circlewood Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020