SAVANNAH, TENN. - Clara Tisdale Haines, age 70, of Savannah, Tennessee, returned to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born on April 15, 1949 in Andalusia, Alabama, she was predeceased by her parents, Carlos Vernon Tisdale and Jewel Dean Coleman; her eternal husband of 49 years, Raymond Eugene Haines; her son, Clinton Gabriel; her brother, Carlos; sister, Diane; and her granddaughter, Jessica.
Clara is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Mark) and her children, Randy (Carmen), Chris (Chantelle), Bryant (Rebecca), Tena (Ashley) and Joseph (Felicia).
The youngest of four, mother of six, grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of six.
Clara was a remarkable person, supportive and sustaining, able to show love and care for anyone and everyone, always carrying herself with dignity, humility, kindness and ever sharing the love of Christ. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Clara helped, contributed to, shared with, served, and loved all, never judging and even opening her home to those in need. She was proud to be from Tuscaloosa and spoke often of the great times at Tuscaloosa High School. Clara was a foster mother to many and Grammy to all.
The viewing will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Monday, February 17, 2020, 11 a.m. Clara will be laid to rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020