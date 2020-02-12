Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Tisdale Haines


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Tisdale Haines Obituary
SAVANNAH, TENN. - Clara Tisdale Haines, age 70, of Savannah, Tennessee, returned to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born on April 15, 1949 in Andalusia, Alabama, she was predeceased by her parents, Carlos Vernon Tisdale and Jewel Dean Coleman; her eternal husband of 49 years, Raymond Eugene Haines; her son, Clinton Gabriel; her brother, Carlos; sister, Diane; and her granddaughter, Jessica.
Clara is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Mark) and her children, Randy (Carmen), Chris (Chantelle), Bryant (Rebecca), Tena (Ashley) and Joseph (Felicia).
The youngest of four, mother of six, grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of six.
Clara was a remarkable person, supportive and sustaining, able to show love and care for anyone and everyone, always carrying herself with dignity, humility, kindness and ever sharing the love of Christ. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Clara helped, contributed to, shared with, served, and loved all, never judging and even opening her home to those in need. She was proud to be from Tuscaloosa and spoke often of the great times at Tuscaloosa High School. Clara was a foster mother to many and Grammy to all.
The viewing will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Monday, February 17, 2020, 11 a.m. Clara will be laid to rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -