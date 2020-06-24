TUSCALOOSA - Clarence Eugene Walker, age 91, born August 13, 1928, entered into the joy of the Lord, June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Matthew 25:23 "Well done good and faithful servant".

He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Walker and Dona Walker and his sister, Evelyn Grape.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ramona Hamner Walker; daughters, Shelley Perdue (Jim), Jenny Hudson (Tommy), Penny Pate (Randy); grandchildren, Leah Blackwell (Vollie), Josh Perdue (Cori), Todd Hudson (Joni), Tyler Hudson (Kensey), Katie Hinson (Drew), and Wesley Pate; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Jones, Isabella Jones, Alexandra Jones, Timothy Blackwell, Elijah Perdue, Noah Perdue, Luke Perdue, Lily Perdue, Ella Grace Hudson, Anna Kate Hudson, and Libby Thomas Hudson; brother, John E. Walker (Martha); sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and the Carrolls Creek Baptist Church family.

Pallbearers will be Josh Perdue, Todd Hudson, James Elmore, Tyler Hudson, Wesley Pate, Jeremiah Jones, and Elijah Perdue.

Visitation at Carrolls Creek Baptist Church 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., June 25, 2020 led by Pastors Randy Pate, Alan Roggli and Don Springer.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center HBPC, Amedysis Home Health and Hospice, Carrolls Creek Fire Department and Todd Poole. Special thanks to Mr. Cleveland Winn, a Christ-like and compassionate care giver.





