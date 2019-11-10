|
|
MIDFIELD - Clarence McKinley Clements, age 95, of Midfield, Alabama, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at Veterans Hospital, Birmingham, surrounded by his family.
A service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel with Rev. Bart Latner, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m. prior to the service. A military burial will follow the chapel service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Clarence was born September 30, 1924 in Henry County, Alabama. He spent his younger years living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama before moving to his current home in Midfield, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rona Mae Phillips Clements; parents, Thomas Francis and Emma Frances Hamner Clements. Clarence was the youngest of ten siblings who have preceded him in death: infant Mandie Frances Elizabeth Clements, Thomas McKinley Clements, Alma Lee Clements Compton, William Eddie Clements, Annie Lou Clements Smith, Woodrow Wilson Clements, Marie Cleveland Clements Rives, James Houston Clements, and Richard Francis Clements.
Clarence is survived by his children, Patricia Ann Clements Barthlow "Trish" (Robert), Clarence M. Clements Jr. "Ken" (Kathy), and James Rayford Clements "Ray" (Judy); and his grandchildren, Jeffrey Kyle Grayson (Jennifer), Shaun Chadwick Grayson "Chad", Jason McKinley Clements (Theresa) and Jennifer Raye Clements. Clarence is also survived by eight great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and caring next door neighbors.
Clarence was a proud World War II Navy veteran who served on the USS Allen M. Sumner. He escorted the USS Missouri to the signing of the Peace Treaty, served in major battles in the liberation of the Philippines, and was awarded a Presidential Citation for his service. At a recent ship reunion, he was recognized as a "plank owner" of the USS Allen M. Sumner. In 2009 Clarence attended an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Clarence worked for Buffalo Rock Bottling Company in Tuscaloosa before he moved to Midfield and worked as a heavy equipment operator. Later he worked for Jack Cole trucking company where he retired.
He was a master mason of the Pleasant Grove Masonic Lodge, No. 909.
Clarence loved his family. He read his "Birmingham News" every afternoon until Judge Judy came on TV. He stayed up too late watching old Westerns. He was determined to remain independent, was a generous man, a big fan of Alabama football, and he loved listening to old Gospel music.
Arrangements handled by Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel, 5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 10, 2019