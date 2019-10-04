Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Clarence Richard Byars Sr. Obituary
ETHELSVILLE - Clarence Richard Byars, Sr., age 79, of Ethelsville, Ala., died October 2, 2019 at Pickens County Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Henegar, Rev. Chester Shaw and Rev. Gerald Spruill officiating. Burial will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephews, Seth Richards and Darin McGahey.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Byars; daughters, Cybil Clary (Jerry) and Toni Adams (Scot); son, Richie Byars (Jill); three sisters, Clara Jean Patterson (Dennis Earl), Mildred Tilley (Vernice) and Shelia Richards (Byron); brother, Waymon Byars (Brenda); six grandchildren, Jenna Harkness (Seth), Kari Beth Moore (Blake), Will Byars (Riley), Spencer Clary, Rilee Byars and Kory Adams; and one great-grandchild, Colton Blake Moore.
Mr. Byars was born January 5, 1940 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Clarence Adron Byars and Lavada Shaw Byars. He was a member and deacon of Liberty Assembly of God and was retired from Otasco in retail sales with 35 years of service. He was also a former employee of Fayette Farmers Co-op and Spruill's Auto in Millport and a United States Air Force veteran.
Clarence was a loving husband and a very Godly man. He was a great Christian example to his family and to others.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Will Byars, Spencer Clary, Rilee Byars, Kory Adams, Seth Harkness and Blake Moore.
Honorary pallbearers are the men of Liberty Assembly of God, staff of Pickens County Medical Center, Hospice nurse, Nickie Hammonds and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Liberty Assembly of God, 268 Ruffin Road, Millport, AL 35576.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019
