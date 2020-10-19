1/
Clarice E. (Pat) Summerford
Clarice E. Summerford (Pat)
Tuscaloosa - Clarice E. Summerford (Pat), age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died on October 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Dr. Kevin Thomas of Forest Lake United Methodist church will officiate. Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benton and Aden Nix Emerson; her sister, Pauline Emerson Young; and her brothers, Pete Emerson and Morgan Emerson.
Survivors include her son, Clark Summerford (Alice); two grandchildren, Margaret Summerford Gaddy (Jeremy) and Dr. David Clark Summerford (Amanda); two great-granddaughters, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Pat was born on February 23, 1927. She grew up near Hamilton, Alabama. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of Forest Lake United Methodist Church and the Susannah Wesley Sunday School Class. She worked in dietary and food services for a number of years, including for Easter Seals of West Alabama. She retired from the University of Alabama where she worked at Bryant Hall and the Russell Student Health Center. She enjoyed following and watching Alabama Football and, in her later years, she enjoyed playing cards with her fellow residents at North River Assisted Living and socializing with her fellow residents at Forest Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Forest Lake United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
