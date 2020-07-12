1/
Claude Donald Sexton
COTTONDALE - Claude Donald Sexton, age 89, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A private Graveside Service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Thomas McMahon officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Sue and Houston Sexton; son, Ronnie Sexton; brothers, William and Daniel Sexton; and one grandson.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcille L. Sexton; daughters, Melissa Beasley and Eva Sexton; sons, Ray and O'Neal Sexton; six grandchildren.





Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
