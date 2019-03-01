Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Claudine Farley


1957 - 2019
Claudine Farley Obituary
PELHAM - Claudine Farley, age 61, of Pelham, Ala., passed away February 19, 2019 at Compassus Hospice. Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Colburn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Oliver and Clara Edgeworth Farley; and brothers, James Elton Farley and James Leon Farley.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Beck Fowler of Pelham, Ala.; sisters, Catherine Farley of Jemison, Ala. and Carolyn Farley Robertson and husband, Jamey of Winfield, Ala.; brothers, James Woodrow Farley and wife, Sharon of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and James Owen Farley of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Farley and Ellen Farley, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and granddaughter, Elizabeth C. Fowler of Pelham, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019
