DUNCANVILLE - Claudine Taylor Angeloff Jackson, age 79, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away on March 4, 2019 at Heritage Health Care and Rehab. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Bro. Rick Mitchell and Bro. M.R. Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard F. Jackson; former husband of 18 years, John Thomas "Tom" Angeloff; parents, Bert and Lois Taylor; three sisters, Annie Mae Traweek; Ann Colburn; and Mauline Colburn; one brother, Vester Taylor; and grandchild, Brandi Miller.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Hoggle (James) and Sharon Hester (Eric); sons, Ricky Angeloff and Randy Angeloff; stepsons, Randy Jackson (Dawn) and Ricky Jackson; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Known as "Dean" to many in the community, mother worked as a waitress at Garner's, Catfish Cabin, and Wright's Restaurant for many years. She had a love for serving others and that love overflowed in the lives of her family. She was a hard-worker and believed in taking care of her family. Our family vacations to Gulf Shores will never be the same, but we will always remember the joy she and our dad had in having all their family together.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Shane Hoggle, Adam Geeslin, Chad Hoggle, Brian Hester, Craig Jackson, and Ricky Angeloff, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Tillman Gardiner, Ryan Jackson, Nick Kimbrell and Koty Angeloff.
Special thanks to all of the nurses, CNA's, and administrators of Heritage Health Care, especially Jessica, Misty, Sheridan, and Angela; and sitters: Barbara Edwards and Shirley Wiggins for being angels here on earth and for the care given to our mother during the past ten years that she battled dementia.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2019