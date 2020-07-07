GORDO - Clayburn Allen Driver, age 71, of Gordo, Ala., passed away July 4, 2020 at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Driver residence, 51 Classic Drive in Gordo with Rev. Jimmy Pritchett officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Gordo First United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burton Driver and Nona Lewis Driver Mills; brother, Clinton Driver; and mother-in-law, Edna Erle Tilley.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; sons, Phillip Driver (Angel) of Northport and Zeke Zeanah (Carol) of Northport; sister, Carole Lee; brother, Clyde Driver (Teresa); grandchildren, Trey Driver, Abi Driver, Sami Driver, Zoey Zeanah, Aubrey Zeanah, Evan Zeanah, Austin Jones and Andrew Jones, his beloved Chipper; numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins; very close friend, Wayne Alexander.
Clayburn was born January 17, 1949 in Jefferson County, Alabama. He was a retired employee of Uniroyal-Goodrich in Tuscaloosa and a veteran of the United States Army. Everyone that knew Clayburn loved him.
Honorary pallbearers are his many friends - too numerous to list by name.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.