COKER - Clemmie Stamey Bland, age 85, of Coker, Ala., passed away February 10, 2020 at Forest Manor Health & Rehab. Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel North with Pastor Michael Feltman and Steve Burroughs officiating. Burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lena J. Stamey; father, Albert O. Stamey; sister, Opalene Stamey Middlebrooks; half-brothers, Raymond Bullard and William Bullard.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Billy Ray Bland; daughters, Sherry Burroughs (Steve) Renee Hargrove (Phillip) and Dorothy Averett (Dwyane); son, David Bland (Monica); honorary sons, Charlie Hardin (Jennifer) and Jason Abernathy (Gayla); eleven grandchildren, Dana Houk (Greg), Crystal House (Justin), Lacey Comer (Bradley), Brookes Smith (Brad), Joshua Burroughs (Mark), Landon Hargrove (Amanda), Sabrina Bland, Jordan Bland, Billy Bland, Tommy Bland and Lucas Bland; and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan Averett, Haleigh Boothe, Newt Norris, Hudson Smith, Jason St. John, Justin House and Savannah Smith; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Clemmie was born in Dundee, Miss. on March 1, 1934 and resided in Coker for the last 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, nanny and aunt. She was also the queen of banana pudding.
Pallbearers are Landon Hargrove, Dylan Averett, Greg Houk, Charlie Hardin and Jason Abernathy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia and Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 13, 2020