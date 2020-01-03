Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Clemmie Wade Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Clemmie Wade, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died December 30, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Max Buttram officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Collie Jack Wade.
Survivors include her daughters, Charlene Buttram (Max) of Sylacauga, Ala. and Tanya Rogers (Clint) of Birmingham, Ala.; son, Bruce Wade (Tammy) of Lake View, Ala.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Oak Grove Roof Fund, PO Box 256, Sylacauga, AL 35150.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020
