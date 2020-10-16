Cleo Michael Black
Tuscaloosa - Cleo Michael Black, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, AL passed away October 13, 2020 at his residence.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Clinton Hubbard officiating with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, A Dignity Memorial Provider handling arrangements. Inurnment in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church will take place at a later date.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Roy Leslie Black and his mother Margreete Karnes Black.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Ellen Black of Tuscaloosa, AL; daughters, Mary Leslie Guy (Connor) and Amanda Black Corder (Brock) both of Tuscaloosa, AL; A brother, Bobby Karnes Black of Athens, AL. Grandchildren, Samuel Connor Guy, Jr., William Cooper Corder, Oliver Massey Guy, Patrick Leonard Corder and Adeline Creel Corder all of Tuscaloosa, AL.
Michael was born in Athens, Alabama, the son of a cotton farmer, and moved to Tuscaloosa in 1966 to attend The University of Alabama While at UA, Michael was a devoted member of The Wesley Foundation, and in 1969, he would meet the love of his life for almost 50 years, Ellen Massey. Michael and Ellen would marry in 1971 and raise their two daughters in their "new" hometown of Tuscaloosa. Michael did many things for our community, including service as an inaugural board member for the Adopt-A-School Program, PARA Volunteer of the Year, and State President of the Parent/Teacher Association (PTA). He also loved photography, and owned and operated Color Corner, in McFarland Mall, for 11 years. Michael had a passion for cooking for others, including holiday meals for his family, and Wednesday night meals at his former church, Forest Lake United Methodist. He also loved nothing more than his family, especially his daughters, Leslie and Amanda, and his five grandchildren. A smile was always near when he was with his children and grandchildren. We will all miss that smile. We love you Daddy and Granddaddy!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Organ Fund.
Condolences may be made at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com