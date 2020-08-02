1/1
Climmie Joan Hubbard
TUSCALOOSA - Climmie Joan Hubbard, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 30, 2020. Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death, by her husband, Frederick William Hubbard; and parents, Frank Hick Crawford and Nina Dailey Crawford.
Survivors include her daughters, Krysta Jean Hubbard and Karla Ann Thomas (Greg); ten brothers and sisters; grandchildren, AnnElise Aldridge (Daniel), Katherine Oglesby (Cody), Jacob Thomas and Courtland Hubbard; and great-grandchildren, Molly, Hannah and Stetson.
Born and raised in Brookwood, Alabama, she graduated from Brookwood High School. After graduating, she worked at the Dog House where she met the love of her life, Bill Hubbard. They married on March 8, 1958 in Beaufort, South Carolina where they began a lifelong journey as a Navy couple. Joan settled into the role of Navy wife and mother. She remained a dedicated mother to the end.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Aldridge, Jacob Thomas, Cody Oglesby and Brandon Taylor.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
AUG
2
Service
02:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
