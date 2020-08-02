TUSCALOOSA - Climmie Joan Hubbard, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 30, 2020. Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

She was preceded in death, by her husband, Frederick William Hubbard; and parents, Frank Hick Crawford and Nina Dailey Crawford.

Survivors include her daughters, Krysta Jean Hubbard and Karla Ann Thomas (Greg); ten brothers and sisters; grandchildren, AnnElise Aldridge (Daniel), Katherine Oglesby (Cody), Jacob Thomas and Courtland Hubbard; and great-grandchildren, Molly, Hannah and Stetson.

Born and raised in Brookwood, Alabama, she graduated from Brookwood High School. After graduating, she worked at the Dog House where she met the love of her life, Bill Hubbard. They married on March 8, 1958 in Beaufort, South Carolina where they began a lifelong journey as a Navy couple. Joan settled into the role of Navy wife and mother. She remained a dedicated mother to the end.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Aldridge, Jacob Thomas, Cody Oglesby and Brandon Taylor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store