1/
Clinton L. Vail
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clinton L. Vail
Tuscaloosa - Clinton L. Vail, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully at his home October 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Viola Vail. He is survived by his sons, Mitchell C. Vail (Donna) and Curtis L. Vail; his brother, Otis Vail (Demetria); 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Clinton was born in Gordo, Ala. in 1932, and graduated from Pickens County High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Clinton spent most of his adult life in the Atlanta, Georgia area where he worked as a butcher. Clinton and his kennel partner, James Carroll, operated a very successful Labrador Retriever Kennel named "Valcar." Clinton loved his dogs and made many lifelong friends through them.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Regency Retirement Village,the staff of Hospice Oasis and Mike Clary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved