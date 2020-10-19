Clinton L. Vail

Tuscaloosa - Clinton L. Vail, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully at his home October 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Viola Vail. He is survived by his sons, Mitchell C. Vail (Donna) and Curtis L. Vail; his brother, Otis Vail (Demetria); 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Clinton was born in Gordo, Ala. in 1932, and graduated from Pickens County High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Clinton spent most of his adult life in the Atlanta, Georgia area where he worked as a butcher. Clinton and his kennel partner, James Carroll, operated a very successful Labrador Retriever Kennel named "Valcar." Clinton loved his dogs and made many lifelong friends through them.

Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Regency Retirement Village,the staff of Hospice Oasis and Mike Clary.



