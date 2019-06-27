|
TUSCALOOSA - Clinton Wayne Patrick, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Reverend Joe Armour Officiating. Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Wayne is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 69 years, Mary Charlene Channell Patrick; son, David W. Patrick (Jami) of Tuscaloosa; grandson, Clint Patrick; brother- in-law, Ray Channell (Jean); and sister-in-law, Sarah Channell Gamble (John).
Through the years Wayne cherished his relationship with his nieces, nephews and cousins. His home was a gathering place for family whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Patrick and Evie Findlay Patrick; and eleven brothers and sisters.
Wayne was born in Tuscaloosa County October 5, 1926. He enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1944 and served two years in the Pacific Theater. He worked at Central Foundry over 30 years. He worked for Daniel Construction for 10 years, and Fair Electric for almost 10 years. Wayne loved working and meeting people. He enjoyed working at the University of Alabama athletic events for over 25 years, and built many lasting friendships there. His last event was in February 2017.
He was a member of Von Bayer – Lodge #4 Masonic Lodge over 50 years. He served at First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa as an usher / greeter for over 58 years. He loved people and was most happy when sharing time with and investing in the lives of others.
Pallbearers will be Clint Patrick, Steven Channell, Scott Channell, Allan Gamble, Freeman Patrick, and Darron Hamner.
Honorary pallbearers are The Paul Nelson Sunday School Class, and First Baptist Church Ushers and Greeters.
A special thanks to Dr. Gene Alldredge, Dr. Greg Broughton, and the staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of West Alabama, and First Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 27 to June 28, 2019