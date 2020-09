Or Copy this URL to Share

Clyde "Jack" M. Green

Moundville - Clyde "Jack" M. Green, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home September 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor Jason Duckett officiating.



