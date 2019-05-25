NORTHPORT - Clyde Moore Wilson, age 93, of Northport, went home to be with The Lord on May 22, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his late wife of over 50 years, Alice Earline Cook; his parents, Samuel Wilson and Avis Vivian Lee Wilson, his sisters, Eula Mae and Minnie Mayford; his brother, Esmal Wilson; his daughter-in-law, Patricia Wilson.

Survivors include his daughters, Wanda Koon (Douglas) and Pamela Noble (Bobby); his son Andy Wilson (Kathy); his brother, James Wilson; his grandchildren, Brian Koon, Evet Hayes (John), Samantha Wilson, and Sterling Noble; two great-grandchildren, Malahki and Lucien Noble.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was born on June 22, 1925 in Eutaw, Ala. He gave his life to the Lord at an early age. He went to Eutaw High School. He lived through The Great Depression. He helped his parents with sharecropping and was a mentor to his younger brother, James. He woke up at 4 a.m. every morning to milk cows and plow the garden. He started active duty for US Army in May of 1943. He received the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Honorably Discharged in 1946. His rank was Pvt 1st Class. He served in France, Germany, Belgium and Holland. He helped clean up Hitler's hideout after the war. Normandy Beach was the first beach that he ever saw, which is where the Western Allies of World War II launched the largest amphibious invasion in history. He was stationed in Fort McClellan where over half million US troops trained. He worked at Bryce Hospital from 1950 to 1980. He bought 100 acres in Samantha, Ala. for $10,000 where he created a home and farm for his family. He was a member with many roles at Arbor Spring Baptist Church. He was treasurer of Sipsey Baptist Association over 14 churches. He also went to Perry Business School in Tuscaloosa. After retiring from Bryce Hospital, he started painting homes. He loved serving The Lord and loved his family and friends. His nickname was "Mr. Clyde". He was always a very thankful man.

Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rick Taylor and Josh Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Rodney, Randy, Jimmy and Michael Wilson, Jimmy, Jonathan Cook and Bobby and Sterling Noble.

Honorary pallbearers are Gene and Gay Oswalt, Clifford and Joyce Burrage, Jimmy and Margaret Lunceford, Ray and Sherry Lee, Kenny Gilliam, and Edna and Sherry Sanford.

Special thanks to Sulphur Springs Church, Edna and Sherry Sanford, DCH Home Health Care-Nanette's Team, Tuscaloosa West Alabama Hospice-Heather's Team.