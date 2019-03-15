Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Coleman Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coleman Patton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Coleman Patton Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Coleman Patton, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 6, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Lenoise Richey, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Public viewing will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now