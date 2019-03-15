|
TUSCALOOSA - Coleman Patton, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 6, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Lenoise Richey, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Public viewing will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019