NORTHPORT - Concetta Capparelli Braughton, age 84, of Northport Ala., passed away March 22, 2019 at the Beacon Place Hospice Center in Greensboro N.C. of complications of small bowel cancer. Services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro N.C. on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a reception at the St. Pius X Simmons Center.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Gary Braughton of Northport; and survived by sons Keivan (Karen) Ettefagh of Greensboro, N.C. and Ramine (Tamsin) Ettefagh of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Sylvia Ettefagh (John Verhey) of Wrangell, Alaska; and grandchildren, Keivan (Kate), Danielle (Charles), Austin, Mason, Kassandra, Carly and Laila.
Connie donated her body to the medical school at UNC in Chapel Hill. She asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2019