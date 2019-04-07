TUSCALOOSA - Connie Fair, age 60, died April 2, 2019 at Heritage Nursing Home. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Ralph, Ala. with Robert Burns officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Connie was proceeded in death by her parents, Bobby and Hazel Fair of Ralph; grandparents, Fred and Ellen Fair of Ralph, Lewis and Marie Perry of Tuscaloosa; aunts, Gladys Williamson and Barbara Quarles; uncles, Paul, John, Jerry and Lewis "Bunk" Perry Jr.

Survivors include her sisters, Renna Woodard and Karen Hanlin; brother, Bobby Fair, Jr. (Nikki); nephews, Jeff, Jason and Chase Woodard, Tom Milligan, Bobby III and Nathan Fair; niece, Georgia Fair; step-niece, Dana Henderson; and step-nephew, Danny Milligan; aunt, Shirley Crawford (Gil); uncles, Temple Fair, Lawrence Fair (Sharon); and several cousins.

Connie enjoyed her time at Heritage, walking her fast pace down the hallways socializing with the other residents and their families whom she had grown to love as her second family.

Special thanks to the wonderful care given by the staff and caregivers of Heritage Health Care and Rehab who went above and beyond their call of duty.

Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2019